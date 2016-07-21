Elon Musk is about to make a monster announcement, and he's listening to 2Pac to pump himself up

Elon Musk is finally ready to announce the second half of his masterplan for Tesla. And he’s listening to some 2Pac to get pumped up for the big reveal.

On Sunday, July 10, Musk said via Twitter that he planned to share more details about Tesla’s ‘materplan.’

“Working on Top Tesla Masterplan, Part 2. Hoping to publish this week,” he said.

But the week came to an end and still no word.

Musk took to Twitter on Tuesday, though, promising he’d be publishing details about the plan soon. He followed up on Wednesday saying that he was finishing up the plan listening to the soundtrack of Gatsby?

Finishing off the plan while listening to the soundtrack from Gatsby. Seems appropriate…

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 20, 2016

Needless to say, not everybody got that tweet.

Not easy to convey irony in a tweet

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 20, 2016

He finally set and exact time for the big reveal saying that he’s be publishing the plan at 5:00 pm Pacific time on Wednesday.

Post should go live on Tesla website around 5pm

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 20, 2016

But as the big moment draws near, he’s gone from the Gatsby soundtrack to 2Pac.

Because everybody knows there’s no better way to get psyched and knock out a final report than by blaring some “California Love.”

Elon Musk. He’s just like us.

