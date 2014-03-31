Elon Musk Thought Tesla Would Probably Fail

Elon Musk was on 60 Minutes tonight, talking about his two big companies: Tesla and SpaceX.

In the segment, Musk says he expected Tesla to fail:

Scott Pelley: How did you figure you were going to start a car company and be successful at it? Elon Musk: Well, I didn’t really think Tesla would be successful. I thought we would most likely fail. But I thought that we at least could address the false perception that people have that an electric car had to be ugly and slow and boring like a golf cart. Scott Pelley: But you say you didn’t expect the company to be successful? Then why try? Elon Musk: If something’s important enough you should try. Even if you — the probable outcome is failure.

Watch the full segment here:

