Elon Musk: The NYT Review Of The Model S Cost Tesla $100 Million

Typically, a CEO likes to downplay bad news and say it’s going to have no real impact on a company’s business.



Not Elon Musk! For some reason, the Tesla CEO wanted to exaggerate the damage of the New York Times’ bad review of the Model S.

In an interview with Bloomberg’s Betty Liu, he said the damage from the review could cost Tesla a hundred million dollars. Liu did some quick maths and realised that would mean 1,000 cancelled orders for the Model S.

Musk quickly clarified to say that it was “probably a few hundred,” not a thousand. That’s still bad! He says the $100 million estimate is more around total value and brand damage.

Here’s the full interview:

