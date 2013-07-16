ELON MUSK: THE HYPERLOOP DESIGN IS COMING AUGUST 12

Jay Yarow

Tesla founder Elon Musk announced on Twitter that he will reveal the design of his “Hyperloop” on August 12. 

The Hyperloop is a transportation system Musk has been talking about for over a year now. 

He has teased it, saying it can get people from San Francisco to Los Angeles in 30 minutes. He described it as a “cross between a Concorde, a railgun and an air hockey table.”

Here’s the tweet:

What is the Hyperloop? Our best guess is here …

