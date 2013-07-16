ELON MUSK: THE HYPERLOOP DESIGN IS COMING AUGUST 12

Tesla founder Elon Musk announced on Twitter that he will reveal the design of his “Hyperloop” on August 12.
The Hyperloop is a transportation system Musk has been talking about for over a year now.
He has teased it, saying it can get people from San Francisco to Los Angeles in 30 minutes. He described it as a “cross between a Concorde, a railgun and an air hockey table.”
Here’s the tweet:
Will publish Hyperloop alpha design by Aug 12. Critical feedback for improvements would be much appreciated.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 15, 2013
What is the Hyperloop? Our best guess is here …
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.