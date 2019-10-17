Elon Musk reportedly testified that he's low on cash and assets that could quickly be turned into cash

Chris Carlson / Associated Press Elon Musk.

Elon Musk testified that he is “financially illiquid,” a lawyer for the British diver Vernon Unsworth wrote in a legal filing,Bloomberg first reported.

Unsworth is suing Musk claiming defamation after the Tesla and SpaceXCEO called him a “pedo guy” on Twitter last year.

A filing from Monday written by Unsworth’s attorney makes reference to “Musk’s sworn testimony that he is financially illiquid,” according to Bloomberg’s report.

Musk is worth $US23.6 billion, though a substantial majority of his wealth comes in the form of stock in SpaceX (worth $US14.6 billion) and Tesla (worth $US8.8 billion), according to Bloomberg.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Elon Musk testified that he is “financially illiquid,” a lawyer for the British diver Vernon Unsworth wrote in a legal filing,Bloomberg‘s Dana Hull first reported.

Unsworth is suing Musk claiming defamation after the Tesla and SpaceX CEO called him a “pedo guy” on Twitter last year. Musk’s tweet followed an interview in which Unsworth, who was involved in last year’s rescue of a youth soccer team and its coach from a cave in Thailand, said the miniature submarine Musk sent to Thailand to help with the rescue would have been ineffective and was merely a publicity stunt. Musk later apologised to Unsworth and deleted the tweet.



Read more:

NASA reportedly paid SpaceX $US5 million to make sure its employees didn’t use illegal drugs after Elon Musk smoked pot on camera



A filing from Monday written by Unsworth’s attorney makes reference to “Musk’s sworn testimony that he is financially illiquid,” according to Bloomberg’s report.

Musk is worth $US23.6 billion, though a substantial majority of his wealth comes in the form of stock in SpaceX (worth $US14.6 billion) and Tesla (worth $US8.8 billion), according to Bloomberg.

“Mr. Musk clarified that much of his net worth is committed to his companies,” Alex Spiro, an attorney for Musk, told Business Insider. “Of course Mr. Unsworth’s lawyers are focused on this, since the entire case is nothing but a money-grab.”



See also:

Apply here to attend IGNITION: Transportation, an event focused on the future of transportation, in San Francisco on October 22



An attorney for Unsworth did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Read Bloomberg’s full story here.

Are you a current or former Tesla employee? Do you have an opinion about what it’s like to work there? Contact this reporter at [email protected]. You can ask for more secure methods of communication, like Signal or ProtonMail, by email or Twitter direct-message.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.