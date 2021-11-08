Elon Musk’s tweets about selling billions worth of Tesla stock surprised investors, but he mentioned it months ago

Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images

Elon Musk asked his Twitter followers recently if he should sell billions in Tesla stock.

He was going to do it anyway. In September, he said he’d sell a “huge chunk” of options.

He’s selling because of expiring stock options and a forthcoming tax bill of at least $US10 ($AU13) billion.

Most CEOs of the world’s largest companies would consult a team of financial advisors before deciding to sell a chunk of company stock. Tesla’s Elon Musk asked Twitter.

On Saturday, Musk posted a poll asking his followers whether he should sell 10% of his Tesla shares. He made it seem like the goal was to show he’s not holding onto stock to avoid paying taxes, but he said months ago that he would sell off Tesla shares before the year’s end.

“Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling my Tesla stock,” Musk tweeted alongside the poll. Nearly 58% of respondents voted yes.

Shares of Tesla fell as much as 6% in early trading Monday following the poll’s results, but investors who had been paying attention wouldn’t have been surprised. Musk first mentioned the impending sale during an interview at the Code Conference in September.

“I have a bunch of options that are expiring early next year, so a huge block of options will sell in Q4. Because I have to or they’ll expire,” Musk said.

Stock options awarded to Musk in 2012 for almost 22.8 million Tesla shares at $US6.24 ($AU8) each are set to expire in August 2022. If Musk exercises those options, he’ll realize a gain of nearly $US30 ($AU40) billion if Tesla’s share price stays around $US1,200 ($AU1,617), where it’s hovering now. Musk will incur a tax bill of at least $US10 ($AU13) billion, according to Wedbush Securities, so it’s no surprise the CEO is looking liquidate some shares.

The poll came amid discussions of a Democratic proposal that would tax the wealth of the country’s richest people. As the law stands today, assets like stocks are only taxed when they’re sold (when gains are realized). That’s allowed executives and founders like Musk to amass huge fortunes while paying proportionally little in income taxes, even as their wealth balloons.

Musk, who is now worth more than $US300 ($AU404) billion after an epic Tesla stock rally, has criticized the proposal. It could stick him with a tax bill totaling $US50 ($AU67) billion over the next five years, The Washington Post reported.