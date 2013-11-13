The Impossible Choice That Had Elon Musk On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown

Elon Musk almost suffered a major meltdown when both of his adventurous companies — Tesla and SpaceX — were about to fail at the same time in late 2008. Watch below an excerpt from our interview with Musk at IGNITION about the impossible choice he was faced with. Click for sound.

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Produced by Kamelia Angelova, Alana Kakoyiannis, and Justin Gmoser.

