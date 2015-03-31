Tesla is unveiling a new product on April 30

According to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, there is a new product (not a car!) coming on April 30.

Major new Tesla product line — not a car — will be unveiled at our Hawthorne Design Studio on Thurs 8pm, April 30

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 30, 2015

More to come…

