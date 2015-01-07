ELON MUSK: Tesla's Next Car 'Won't Look Like Other Cars'

In his Reddit AMA Monday night, Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk was asked if he could share anything about the upcoming Model 3 car.

Musk’s response: “It won’t look like other cars.”

For many, that’s all they will need to know to get excited about this car.

Tesla confirmed its plans for the Model 3 last July in an Auto Express report, which described the car as a smaller car designed to tackle BMW’s 3 series.

The Model 3 will be 20% smaller than the Model S, and it will be able to travel in excess of 200 miles on a single charge. It will be unveiled in 2016, with sales beginning in 2017.

Tesla has given auto enthusiasts plenty to be excited about over the last few years. Last year, in particular, Tesla introduced major upgrades to its Model S and Roadster designs, so it will be interesting to see the next design coming out of Tesla’s headquarters in Palo Alto, Calif.

