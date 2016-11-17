Elon Musk: Tesla Model S 'Easter egg' will make it go even faster

The new Model S with the 100 kWh battery option is about to get a little faster.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted an Easter egg released via an upcoming software update in December will allow the Model S P100D to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 2.4 seconds.

It’s not exactly a huge news drop, considering Musk said that Ludicrous mode on the Model S P100D would get the car to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds when the battery upgrade was announced in August. That acceleration time would make it the world’s third-fastest production car, placing it behind the the LaFerrari and the Porsche 918 Spyder.

Looks like the Model S P100D Easter egg will allow it to do 0 to 60 mph in 2.4 sec and a 10.6 sec 1/4 mile via software update next month

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 16, 2016

Musk added in the tweet that the Easter egg will allow the Model S P100D to drive a quarter of a mile in just 10.6 seconds.

He also said software update will improve the Model X acceleration time by .1 second. When Musk first announced the Model X acceleration time, he said it could get to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds, making it the world’s quickest SUV.

Model X numbers should also improve by 0.1 sec on 0 to 60 and 1/4 mile

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 16, 2016

Musk said during the company’s third-quarter earnings call that demand was high for the P100D option for the Model S and Model X, but did not elaborate on the exact demand Tesla has seen.

