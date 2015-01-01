ELON MUSK: Tesla Is Building A Wild Car Charger That Automatically Comes Out Of The Wall And Connects To Your Car 'Like A Solid Metal Snake'

Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk says his company is working on a wild idea for its car chargers: Instead of needing to connect the car manually, the charger would automatically come out of the wall and connect to the car like “a solid metal snake.”

Btw, we are actually working on a charger that automatically moves out from the wall & connects like a solid metal snake. For realz.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 31, 2014

Perhaps this futuristic car charger will work with Tesla’s current line of Model S sedans, or maybe it will work with future vehicles, or both. We’ve reached out to the company and we’ll update this story when we learn more.

Other outlandish ideas from Musk and his various engineering teams at Tesla Motors and SpaceX: An interactive “Iron Man”-like computer interface that can be controlled with your hands, and the Hyperloop, a revolutionary transit system that could theoretically travel from New York to San Francisco in under two hours.

