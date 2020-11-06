Elon Musk said Tesla is ready for 'in person' engineer interviews at its German Gigafactory, despite the country's COVID-19 lockdown

Maja Hitij/Getty Images Tesla head Elon Musk talks to the press as he arrives to to have a look at the construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory near Berlin on September 03, 2020 near Gruenheide, Germany.

Elon Musk tweeted Thursday he is looking for “ace engineers” for Tesla’s Gigafactory in Germany on Friday.

Musk said Tesla will interview candidates on Friday – “in person” at the site.

Germany is currently in a COVID-19 lockdown, with unnecessary travel discouraged.

The Gigafactory near Berlin, currently under construction, will be Tesla’s first major factory in Europe, and it will employ up to 12,000 people.

Elon Musk said that Tesla will on Friday interview engineers “in person” at its massive under-construction Gigafactory in Germany.

The country is currently in a coronavirus lockdown until November 30. It is discouraging unnecessary travel, and has said people should work from home when possible.

The Tesla CEO said on Twitter Thursday that he is looking to recruit “ace engineers” for the site, which is Tesla’s first major European factory.

He provided an email address for users to send their resumes to, and said interviews would happen on site.

Whether Germany’s lockdown will impact how many people turn up for interviews is yet to be seen. Tesla did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Recruiting ace engineers for Giga Berlin! Will interview in person tomorrow on site. Send resume to [email protected] — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2020

The US-based electric vehicle firm plans to employ up to 12,000 people at the factory, just outside of Berlin, and build 500,000 cars there annually.

Musk announced plans for the factory in November 2019. He said the factory, which aims to begin production in 2021, will build Tesla’s Model Y.

Tesla currently has Gigafactories in Nevada, New York, and Shanghai.



German environmental groups such as GrÃ¼ne Liga (Green League) claim it would pollute drinking water and add to deforestation, and in February, a German court ordered the electric vehicle company to stop cutting back trees for the new factory.

But it then gave Tesla the go-ahead less than a week later, when the firm said it plans to plant trees covering three times the area of the factory plot.

Musk in June tweeted this rendering of the Gigafactory in Berlin, complete with solar panels and surrounded by lots of trees.

