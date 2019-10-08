Elon Musk says Tesla owners will soon be able to replace their horn with fart and goat noises

Photo by J. Emilio Flores/Corbis via Getty Images

Future Tesla models might include unconventional horn sound effects, including goat noises and fart sounds, Elon Musk tweeted Sunday.

Musk suggested that Tesla drivers will be able to customise horn sound effects and “movement sounds” in the future.

It’s not clear whether Musk was serious. His propensity for tweeting unconfirmed details about Tesla has landed him in hot water in the past.

In place of a horn, the next generation of Tesla cars may emit the sound of a goat bleating, or a fart noise. Welcome to the future.

CEO Elon Musk teased “customised & movement sounds” for future Teslas in a series of tweets Sunday night.

Customized horn & movement sounds (coconuts being one, of course) coming to Teslas soon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 6, 2019

Musk said that one of those sounds would be coconuts, an apparent Monty Python reference, and used the wind emoji and goat emoji to tease other sounds that would be available (a fan interpreted the wind emoji as a fart sound effect, which Musk seemingly confirmed).

He also responded to fans’ requests for specific sound effects Sunday night, granting one user’s suggestion that Teslas include “jungle and rainforest sounds.” Musk also seemed open to the idea that Teslas allow drivers to upload personalised sound clips to be used for horns.

Will consider — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 6, 2019

It’s not clear how serious Musk is about the sound effects. A Tesla spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

In the past, Musk has made unconfirmed statements about Tesla on Twitter that landed him in hot water with regulators and shareholders. He was sued by the Securities and Exchange Commission after tweeting that he had secured funding to take Tesla private at $US420 per share, and agreed to tweet with more discretion as part of the settlement.

Musk ultimately paid a $US20 million fine for the incident, which he later said was “worth it.“

