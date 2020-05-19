Elon Musk says Tesla's 'full self-driving' option will get more expensive — again — on July 1

Tesla’s full self-driving package will increase in price by $US1,000, to $US8,000, on July 1, CEO Elon Musk said Monday.

The technology will eventually move to a subscription model, he’s said previously, when its value could skyrocket.

“Full Self-Driving,” despite the name, is not currently fully autonomous.

Tesla’s autonomous driving package still isn’t completely functional, but the price will continue to go up as features launch, CEO Elon Musk said Tuesday.

In a tweet that echoes the same warning sent in April, Musk said the price of “full self-driving,” an add-on option to most Tesla vehicles that allows for assisted driving on the highway and limited other situations, will increase in price by $US1,000 on July 1 to $US8,000.

The FSD price will continue to rise as the software gets closer to full self-driving capability with regulatory approval. It that point, the value of FSD is probably somewhere in excess of $100,000. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2020

An increasing value of Tesla cars as the functionality of self-driving features improves has been a major selling point for Musk in the past, despite criticism that he’s overhyped the technology’s abilities. In April, he hinted the technology could soon move to a subscription pricing model.

“It’s financially insane to buy any car other than a Tesla,” Musk said at an investor event about autonomy in 2019. “They will be like owning a horse in three years … if you buy a car that does not have the hardware necessary for full self-driving, it’s like buying a horse. The only car that has the hardware for full self-driving is Tesla.”

Bullish comments like those, critics say, have helped fuel a proliferation of unsafe practices with Tesla’s technology. In some cases, it’s viral videos of drivers removing their hands from the wheel, or even shooting a pornographic film while the car drives. And in others, drivers falling asleep with the technology engaged have died in crashes.

To be sure, Tesla’s own documentation instructs drivers to keep their hands on the wheel at all times.

“As with all Autopilot features, you must be in control of your vehicle, pay attention to its surroundings and be ready to take immediate action including braking,” its website says.

