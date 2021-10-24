Elon Musk says Tesla is rolling back its newest ‘full self-driving’ beta after less than 24 hours because of problems with the tech

Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Matt Rourke/AP Photo

Tesla’s newest “full self-driving” update was withdrawn from drivers after just one day.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the update was “seeing some issues.”

A day earlier, Musk tweeted that some Teslas were having problems with left turns at traffic lights.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced on Sunday that the company had rolled back its newest beta test for its “full self-driving” (FSD) software, less than 24 hours after it became available to drivers.

Tesla released its 10.3 FSD update to drivers on Saturday night and Sunday morning, per The Verge, but on Sunday afternoon Musk tweeted the company was “seeing some issues” and would roll back to version 10.2.

Musk didn’t specify what “issues” had cropped up, but on Saturday he tweeted to say Tesla’s internal quality assurance had found problems with some left turns at traffic lights.

Tesla’s FSD software does not make its cars fully autonomous – instead it gives a suite of driver-assistance features including Autopilot and the ability to “summon” the vehicle. On its website, Tesla says full self-driving is “intended for use with a fully attentive driver, who has their hands on the wheel and is prepared to take over at any moment.”

Musk said Sunday that the point of a public beta was to discover problems.

“Please note, this is to be expected with beta software. It is impossible to test all hardware configs [sic] in all conditions with internal QA [quality assurance], hence public beta,” he tweeted.

Musk also responded to a now-deleted tweet from a user reporting a bug that meant the car’s Autopilot feature wouldn’t activate. The user said the car’s Traffic Aware Cruise Control (TACC) – which allows Teslas to match their speed to the cars around them – also wasn’t working. “We’re working on this issue right now,” Musk tweeted.

Tesla has encountered bugs and problems with full self-driving updates before. In August Musk said the company’s 9.2 version was “actually not great.” Recently Tesla has only rolled its beta tests out to users with high safety scores, a metric used by Tesla cars that monitors hard braking, aggressive turning, unsafe following, and more.

Tesla has come under scrutiny over the safety of its full self-driving and Autopilot features. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) began an investigation into the company in August following 11 reports of Teslas crashing into parked emergency vehicles while on Autopilot. A twelfth incident was added to the investigation in September.