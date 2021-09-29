Elon Musk says Tesla owners ‘don’t seem to listen to me’ because they ignore an NDA and share lots of videos of the company’s ‘full self-driving’ tech

Tesla owners ignore a non-disclosure agreement which tells drivers to share fewer videos of FSD, CEO Elon Musk said in a conference. Matt Rourke/AP Photo

Tesla owners ignore a NDA request to share fewer videos of the Full Self-Driving tech in action, Elon Musk said.

VICE first reported on the NDA, which also tells FSD beta testers they can’t speak to the media.

“I don’t know why there’s an NDA, we probably don’t need it,” Musk said at a conference on Tuesday.

Elon Musk said on Tuesday that Tesla owners appear to ignore a request on a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) that urges drivers to share fewer videos of the company’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) tech in action.

FSD, currently in beta, allows Teslas to change lanes, park itself, and recognize traffic lights and stop signs, but doesn’t make the cars fully autonomous.

“There’s a lot of videos shared,” Musk said during the 2021 Code Conference. “I don’t know why there’s an NDA, we probably don’t need it.”

“People don’t seem to listen to me” and they “just ignore it anyway,” Musk added.

Tesla makes drivers who opt in for early access to the FSD beta software sign an NDA, VICE reported on Monday after obtaining a copy of the document.

“Do remember that there are a lot of people that want Tesla to fail; Don’t let them mischaracterize your feedback and media posts,” the Tesla NDA says, per VICE.

The NDA also says beta testers can’t speak to the media, and says they should “share on social media responsibly and selectively … consider sharing fewer videos, and only the ones that you think are interesting or worthy of being shared,” according to VICE’s report.

Some videos of Tesla’s FSD software messing up have gone viral on social media. Some FSD beta testers have shared clips of the car slipping into the wrong lane, turning into oncoming traffic, and jerking back and forth when people on bicycles came near.

Tesla rolled out version 10 of its FSD software in early September. The tech is an enhancement of the company’s Autopilot, a driver-assistance software that’s installed in every Tesla vehicle.