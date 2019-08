Ahead of the debut of Tesla’s new Model X, Business Insider toured the company’s factory outside of Oakland, CA.

This is what it’s like to be on the floor where Elon Musk’s expensive electric automobiles are made.

Produced by Graham Flanagan. Additional camera by Justin Gmoser.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.