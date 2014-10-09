Elon Musk Teased Another Announcement Is Coming Tomorrow Besides The Tesla D

Elon Musk/Tesla The teaser image for the Tesla D.

Tesla CEO and founder Elon Musk said Wednesday night at the Vanity Fair Summit that another announcement is coming from the company in addition to the “D” he teased a few days ago.

“One of the things is already there,” Musk said in an interview with author Walter Isaacson. Isaacson asked if that means current Tesla owners will just have to turn it on. Musk said yes.

Musk also said the internet has already guessed what will be announced. According to three prominent theories, it will have something to do with a self-driving car, a Tesla with greater range on one charge, or an all-wheel drive model.

