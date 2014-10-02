Elon Musk Gives Cryptic Hint Of Tesla 'D' Coming October 9th

Tesla CEO Elon Musk just hinted at what the company plans to unveil on October 9th.

In a cryptic tweet on Wednesday, Musk wrote that it’s “about time to unveil the D and something else” with an accompanying photo. What the “D” is or that “something else” is, we’re not quite sure.

Engadget’s John Fingas writes of some of the possibilities:

Musk has previously hinted that the third generation of Teslas would involve both the long-expected “budget” sedan and a smaller SUV. There’s a real possibility that you’ll hear about one or both of those EVs in a week’s time.

I guess we’ll know soon enough.

