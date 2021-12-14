Elon Musk says Tesla will start to accept dogecoin for some merchandise – sending the meme token soaring 15%

Elon Musk has long supported dogecoin, a meme cryptocurrency. Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Tesla will start to let people buy some of its merchandise with dogecoin, Elon Musk said Tuesday.

Musk tweeted: “Tesla will make some merch buyable with Doge & see how it goes.”

The meme cryptocurrency skyrocketed after Musk’s tweet, as excitement built about the move.

Elon Musk has said Tesla will let people purchase some of its merchandise with the meme cryptocurrency dogecoin.

“Tesla will make some merch buyable with Doge & see how it goes,” Musk tweeted Tuesday.

Dogecoin’s price was down before Musk’s announcement but then skyrocketed. It was last up 15% to $US0.19003, according to crypto data website Coingecko.

The Tesla CEO has been a long-running supporter of dogecoin, a cryptocurrency that was started as a joke in 2013.

He asked his Twitter followers in May whether Tesla should start accepting doge, to which the overwhelming response was “yes.”

Earlier in May he said he thought dogecoin could ironically become the future of cryptocurrencies.

Tesla would not be the first company to start accepting dogecoin. Dallas Mavericks, the basketball team owned by crypto fan Mark Cuban, began selling tickets and merchandise in exchange for the meme token earlier this year.