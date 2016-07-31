Elon Musk just shared new details about Tesla's car-sharing service of the future

Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images.

In the future, you may not only have to worry about your Uber rating, but also your Tesla rating.

Musk shared some new details about Tesla’s future car-sharing service on Friday evening and it sounds like he intends to include an Uber-like rating system in which Tesla owners get to rate people who use their cars.

“Whenever you are not using your car, you will be able to just tap the Tesla app on your phone and be able to add it or subtract it to the shared fleet,” Musk said during opening remarks at the grand opening of Tesla’s Gigafactory factory Friday evening.

“You will be able to define who can use it, like only five-star users, or anyone, or only family, or whatever. And whenever you want it back, you can just tap it and it will return to you.”

Last week, Musk published the second half of Tesla’s “master plan,” which revealed Musk’s intentions to get Tesla into the ride-sharing business. Musk said that once Tesla’s vehicles are fully autonomous, the company will launch a “shared fleet,” which will basically enable Tesla owners to lease out their cars when they are not using them so they can make money.

“Most of the time when you look at cars, they are sitting in a parking lot somewhere and they are not being used. This has the potential to massively amplify the utility of vehicles and offset the cost of ownership,” Musk said. “And it’s totally up to you when you want to do it or not do it.”

Watch Musk’s full remarks below.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.