Tesla is going to have more big news soon

Tesla came out with some big news Tuesday when it announced a major battery upgrade for the Model S and Model X in Ludicrous mode, but there’s another Tesla announcement on the way.

CEO Elon Musk gave a brief update on what’s going on with version 8 of Autopilot on a call with journalists about the battery upgrade, Electrek first reported. We’re still not sure when it will arrive, but Musk hinted it could be soon.

“One thing I should say though is that with version 8 of the software, which is hopefully going through final reviews right now, there will be material improvements in the autonomy of the car,” Musk said.

“There’s a huge amount of work going into version 8 that I think will be very noticeable to people when we do the over-the-air updates. It’s improvements on many dimensions, but that’s just a software thing so that will be applicable to all cars,” he continued.

Tesla has been taking some heat for Autopilot as of late after a Tesla was involved in the first known fatality while Autopilot was activated in May. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is still conducting its investigation into the accident.

Following the fatal accident, Consumer Reports, an influential consumer review magazine, called for Tesla to turn off its Autopilot feature.

“While we appreciate well-meaning advice from any individual or group, we make our decisions on the basis of real-world data, not speculation by media,” a Tesla spokesperson told Business Insider in response to Consumer Reports. You can read the full statement here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.