Elon Musk Is Making A Big Tesla Announcement At 1:30 Eastern Today

Rob Wile

Elon Musk says he will elaborate this afternoon on recent comments he made regarding Tesla’s charging network. Here’s the Tweet:

That’s 1:30 pm Eastern DST.

At the AllThingsD conference this week, Musk said it will soon be possible to drive from New York to L.A. using Tesla’s charging network. Tesla is planning “a dramatic acceleration of the Supercharging network,” he said. “It’ll be tripled. We’ll put the map live tomorrow.”

