Elon Musk Is Making A Big Tesla Announcement At 1:30 Eastern Today

Elon Musk says he will elaborate this afternoon on recent comments he made regarding Tesla’s charging network. Here’s the Tweet:



Important details about the Tesla Supercharger Network to be unveiled later today at 10:30am California time — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 30, 2013

That’s 1:30 pm Eastern DST.

At the AllThingsD conference this week, Musk said it will soon be possible to drive from New York to L.A. using Tesla’s charging network. Tesla is planning “a dramatic acceleration of the Supercharging network,” he said. “It’ll be tripled. We’ll put the map live tomorrow.”

