Elon Musk just said Tesla's product unveiling will be related to the Model 3

Tesla CEO Elon Musk sure knows how to keep Tesla fans on the edge of their seats.

A little over a week ago, Musk said that the company would unveil a product on October 17. The day before the event, he pushed the reveal to Wednesday, October 19, stating that the product still needed a few refinements.

As planned, the unveiling will happen on Wednesday evening. Earlier in the day, Musk tweeted that the company would post information about the mysterious product at 5 p.m. Pacific, and that he will host a media Q&A afterward.

Tesla announcement goes live at 5pm California time. 30 minutes of media Q&A to follow.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 19, 2016

Musk had stayed quiet about what was coming, saying only that the event would be “unexpected by most.” But on Wednesday afternoon, he gave a big hint of what to expect when he said on Twitter that the the unveiling is related to the Model 3, Tesla’s first mass-market car.

@elonmusk This is also what I was alluding to by Model 3 part 2

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 19, 2016

In June at the Code Conference, Musk said the company would host another “big” event for the Model 3 before 2017. He didn’t share many details about what the company would reveal at this event, but he did say that Tesla would do “the obvious thing.”

At the time, some speculated Tesla might reveal the interior of the car at this event, since the company didn’t show off what the inside of the production vehicle would look like at the press event in March.

There’s also been speculation that Musk would debut Autopilot 2.0 in the new Model 3.

Autopilot 2.0 is the next generation of Tesla’s semiautonomous driving system. With Autopilot 2.0, Tesla is expected to add more sensors to its vehicles to give it more self-driving capabilities.

Musk announced Tesla’s Autopilot system in October 2014, but the system became available to users in October 2015. Wednesday’s announcement will come four days after the one-year anniversary of Autopilot’s launch.

Tesla quietly increased the price of its Autopilot system in August from $2,500 to $3,000. A few weeks later, the company rolled out its software update, Version 8.0, to give the car new features and functions.

In August, Musk also hinted that Tesla’s autonomous tech would be here sooner than expected.

“Autonomy is going to come a hell of a lot faster than anyone thinks it will, and I think what we’ve got under development is going to blow people’s minds,” he said during the company’s second-quarter earnings call. “It blows my mind.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.