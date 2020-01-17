Jack Dorsey consulted Elon Musk on fixing Twitter, and the Tesla billionaire said bots and troll armies were a problem

Getty/The Joe Rogan Podcast/YouTube/Win McNamee/Business Insider composite Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk spoke via video call on Thursday.

Elon Musk has told Jack Dorsey how he’d fix Twitter.

The Tesla CEO spoke with the Twitter CEO on Thursday via video link in front of thousands of Twitter workers, and Dorsey asked Musk what he’d do if he were running the social-media site.

Musk, who has more than 30 million Twitter followers, said it would be helpful to differentiate between real and fake users. “Is this a real person, or is this a bot net, or a sort of troll army, or something like that?” he said.

Musk is prolific and controversial on Twitter, successfully defending against a defamation lawsuit last year over a tweet in which he referred to a British diver as “pedo guy.”

During the conversation, Dorsey requested “direct feedback” from Musk about Twitter, asking Musk what he would do if he were running the platform.

Musk, despite being a billionaire who runs multiple tech companies including Tesla and SpaceX, is a prolific Twitter user with more than 30 million followers.

According to a video of the conversation posted by a Twitter employee, Musk said it would be “helpful to differentiate” between real and fake users.

“Is this a real person, or is this a bot net, or a sort of troll army, or something like that?” he said.

He continued: “Basically, how do you tell if the feedback is real or someone trying to manipulate the system, or probably real, or probably trying to manipulate the system. What do people actually want? What are people actually upset about versus manipulation of the system by various interest groups?”

Twitter remains smaller than some of its rival social networks, reporting 145 million daily active users in the third quarter of 2019. That number is growing, and Dorsey has spoken for some time of the firm’s attempts to promote “healthier” conversations online – reducing abuse, misinformation, and fake users.

Musk is highly active on Twitter, responding to Tesla customers and random internet users while challenging Tesla short-sellers. His use of the social network has landed him in trouble too. He was sued by the British cave diver Vernon Unsworth after calling him a “pedo guy” in a tweet. Musk won the defamation case last year.

And in August 2018, Musk tweeted that he had “funding secured” to take Tesla private at $US420 a share. The Securities and Exchange Commission brought a lawsuit accusing him of “false and misleading statements.” In September, a settlement was reached. Musk agreed to have his Tesla-related tweets preapproved, step down as Tesla chairman for three years, and pay the SEC $US20 million.

Earlier, back in 2016, Dorsey praised Musk’s use of Twitter, describing his account as “a really good model of how to use it well.”

