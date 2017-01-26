Elon Musk may be gearing up for his strangest announcement yet on artificial intelligence

Elon Musk hasn’t given up on his vision to add a digital layer of intelligence to our brain.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO teased that he may have an announcement about “neural lace,” a concept he first brought up at Vox Media’s Code Conference in June, coming next month on Twitter Wednesday morning.

Musk first described neural lace as a brain-computer system that would link human brains with a computer interface. It would allow humans to achieve “symbiosis with machines.”

Musk has said a neural lace will help humans from becoming “house cats” to artificial intelligence.

“I don’t love the idea of being a house cat, but what’s the solution? I think one of the solutions that seems maybe the best is to add an AI layer,” he said in June. “A third, digital layer that could work well and symbiotically.”

It’s clear Musk is serious about working on his neural lace concept, as he said he was “making progress” on it last August. But we’ll have to wait for more details.

@BelovedRevol Maybe next month

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 25, 2017

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.