Elon Musk just hinted that Tesla may be working on an autonomous mass transit service for crowded cities

Tesla CEO Elon Musk still has big plans for the future, this time teasing a mobility service that could “solve the density problem in intercity situations,” Electrek reported.

Musk was in Norway Thursday to give a keynote address on “Future Transport Solutions.” While there he spoke with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg and Ketil Solvik-Olsen, the Minister of Transport and Communications.

Musk said that Tesla had an idea for something that could revolutionise mass transit when speaking with Solvik-Olsen.

We have an idea for something which is not exactly a bus, but would solve the density problem in intercity situations. I think we need to rethink the whole concept of public transport and create something that people are actually gonna like a lot more. I don’t want to talk too much about it.

He added that Tesla is considering a car or vehicle that would help people get to their final destination instead of a bus stop, adding that autonomous vehicles are key to the service.

This isn’t the first time Musk has hinted that he is interested in getting into the transportation service. Musk was asked during Tesla’s third-quarter earning call in November if Tesla was planning to get into a Uber-like business.

“There is a right time to make announcements and this is not that time,” Musk said during the call, adding that such a service was not yet “fully-baked.” The comments hinted that the company had some semblance of a strategy for entering the ride-sharing sphere.

H/T Electrek

