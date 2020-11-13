Elon Musk says he tested positive for COVID-19 but also tested negative and is suspicious of the tests

- Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted late Thursday that he had “symptoms of a typical cold” and had tested positive twice for COVID-19 – and negative twice.
- “Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today,” Musk tweeted. “Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD.”
- The tech CEO failed to elaborate more on his condition via Twitter, and it wasn’t immediately clear if he had actually contracted the disease caused by the novel coronavirus following the four differing test results.
- “If it’s happening to me, it’s happening to others,” he tweeted. “I’m getting PCR tests from separate labs. Results will take about 24 hours.”
- Musk has repeatedly downplayed the severity of the coronavirus threat and, at times, spread misinformation about COVID-19.
- He said in a September interview on the podcast “Sway” that he would not get the COVID-19 vaccine for himself or his family upon its release because he was “not at risk for COVID, nor are my kids.”
- “Essentially, the right thing to do would be to not have done a lockdown for the whole country but to have, I think, anyone who’s at risk should be quarantined until the storm passes,” Musk said during the podcast episode.
- “There is no evidence Musk or his family are any less susceptible to the highly contagious virus that has killed more than 200,000 Americans of all ages,” Business Insider’s Avery Hartmans reported.
- This is a developing story.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.