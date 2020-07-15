Elon Musk says he still supports Kanye West's bid for the presidency, but he thinks '2024 would be better than 2020'

Getty

Elon Musk still supports Kanye West running for president, despite a since-deleted tweet where he appeared to waver in his support.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO told Page Six that he hasn’t dropped his support for West’s candidacy, though he thinks “2024 would be better than 2020.”

West announced on July 4 that he planned to run for president, with Musk quickly tweeting his support. Soon after, West participated in a wild Q&A with Forbes in which he made incorrect claims about vaccines and Planned Parenthood.

Musk tweeted in response that he and West “may have more differences of opinion than I anticipated,” but quickly deleted the tweet.

Musk and West have been friends since at least 2011, and West told Forbes that Musk is advising his campaign.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Elon Musk still supports Kanye West’s bid for the presidency, but he thinks West should hold off until 2024.

Musk told Page Six’s Mara Siegler that he still backs West, despite a since-deleted tweet where he appeared to waver in his support. West participated in a Q&A with Forbes last week in which he called vaccines “the mark of the beast” and said Planned Parenthood was placed in cities by white supremacists in order to “do the Devil’s work.” After the piece was published, Musk tweeted – then deleted – that he and West “may have more differences of opinion than I anticipated.”

But Musk is now doubling down on his support for West, telling Page Six that “Kanye explained afterward some of the reasoning behind why he said what he said,” and that it “makes more sense than many people, including me, realised.”

He told Page Six that he hasn’t dropped his support for West, “although I think 2024 would be better than 2020.”

West announced on July 4 he plans to run for president, with Musk tweeting moments later that West has his “full support.” It’s unclear how serious West’s plans are, given that he has already missed the deadline in four states to file as an independent candidate, and nine other states have deadlines in July.

Musk and West have been friends since at least 2011, when the musician and fashion designer toured a SpaceX facility with Musk. Since then, they have publicly praised each other’s work, bought each other’s products, and attended parties and events together. Days before West announced he wanted to run for president, he tweeted a photo of him and Musk at Musk’s house, with Musk even donning shoes from West’s Yeezy line for the occasion.

West told Forbes that the pair have been talking about West running for president “for years.” He said that Musk is advising his campaign and that he wants the Tesla and SpaceX CEO the head up the space program.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.