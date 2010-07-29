Elon Musk And Stephen Colbert Talk Space Tourism

After weathering some very public accusations about his penchant for stretching the truth, Tesla’s Elon Musk was due for some good publicity.



Stephen Colbert was kind enough to give it to him last night. The two chatted about electric cars, space tourism, and Richard Branson.

Good times:

