Elon Musk is sceptical about a new smartphone battery 'breakthrough'

Joshua Barrie
Elon MuskBill Pugliano / GettyElon Musk says the battery might not be a ‘breakthrough.’

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors and SpaceX, doesn’t seem particularly impressed with Stanford University’s new hyped-up battery.

Researchers at the university claim the technology can fully charge a smartphone in a single minute. But Musk took to Twitter to urge caution over the development.

The billionaire inventor is warning people to stop getting over-excited about unproven products. Although Stanford’s battery hasn’t been disproved, it’s not yet seen results outside lab testing environments, BGR reports.

This week Musk, who knows a thing or two about technology and business, tweeted:

Still, if the battery does work, it will help smartphone and laptop users. Scientists created a new aluminium-ion battery that’s reportedly cheaper to make, safer to use, more durable than older types, and charges electronic devices super-fast.

Here’s the battery explained:

