10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

AP Photo/Jack PlunkettElon Musk will speak at Ignition 2013 today.
It’s another busy day in Techland. Here’s what everyone is talking about:
- Everyone is at Ignition 2013 today, where Tesla chief Elon Musk will speak.
- Fab COO Beth Ferreira will leave the company.
- New images of Apple’s planned “spaceship” headquarters have been published.
- Ashley Madison, the dating site for cheaters, is full of fake profiles, according to a lawsuit.
- New BlackBerry chief John Chen got an $US88 million pay packet.
- Google has designed a throat tattoo that is also a lie detector.
- iPad Mini with Retina display is finally actually on sale in the Apple store.
- Jessica Alba’s e-commerce startup closed a $US25 million investment round.
- Google Glass will have a music app.
- Google will launch a new, cheap phone Wednesday, the Moto G, even though sales of its flagship Moto X have lagged sales of Samsung by a wide margin.
BONUS ITEM: Is it OK to kill cyclists? Everyone is reading this.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.