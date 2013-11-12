10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Jim Edwards
Elon MuskAP Photo/Jack PlunkettElon Musk will speak at Ignition 2013 today.

It’s another busy day in Techland. Here’s what everyone is talking about:

  1. Everyone is at Ignition 2013 today, where Tesla chief Elon Musk will speak.
  2. Fab COO Beth Ferreira will leave the company.
  3. New images of Apple’s planned “spaceship” headquarters have been published.
  4. Ashley Madison, the dating site for cheaters, is full of fake profiles, according to a lawsuit.
  5. New BlackBerry chief John Chen got an $US88 million pay packet.
  6. Google has designed a throat tattoo that is also a lie detector.
  7. iPad Mini with Retina display is finally actually on sale in the Apple store.
  8. Jessica Alba’s e-commerce startup closed a $US25 million investment round.
  9. Google Glass will have a music app.
  10. Google will launch a new, cheap phone Wednesday, the Moto G, even though sales of its flagship Moto X have lagged sales of Samsung by a wide margin.

BONUS ITEM: Is it OK to kill cyclists? Everyone is reading this.

