How Elon Musk plans to drastically reduce the cost of space flight

Jessica Orwig, Alex Kuzoian

Right now commercial spaceflight is a dream, but SpaceX is close to making it reality. In the not-too-distant-future we could see multiple rocket launches a day instead of once or twice a month.

*This video originally appeared on our site in April 2015. Since then, SpaceX carried out a second test landing.

Produced by Jessica Orwig and Alex Kuzoian

