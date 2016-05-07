SpaceX made history again -- watch its rocket deploy a satellite and land safely back on Earth

SpaceX just made history again launching its Falcon 9 rocket into space and landing it back safely in a platform in the middle of the ocean.

The rocket was carrying and a Japanese communications satellite called JCSAT-14 into a geostationary transfer orbit (GTO) — a fixed spot 25,000 miles above Earth. (The satellite will support television, mobile, and data communication for Japan, Russia, and the general Asia-Pacific region.)

After successfully separating its cargo, the Falcon 9 had a very smooth landing back on Earth. This was the second time it landed after a series of failed attempts in the past. Elon Musk and his team were sceptical and warned about a crashlanding this time around, but managed to pull it off again.

