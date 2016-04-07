Unlike Zuck, Elon Musk says he won't read speeches from a teleprompter

Dex Torricke-Barton, who spent the last five years at Facebook and Google writing speeches for top execs like Mark Zuckerberg and Eric Schmidt, is now heading up communications at SpaceX, Re/code reports.

The Re/code report also suggested that Torricke-Barton’s new role at SpaceX might also include writing speeches for the private spaceflight company’s very visible CEO, Elon Musk.

Not so, Musk says on Twitter:

@Recode Dex will do comms, but my speeches are just a conversation w the audience. No time to rehearse & don’t want to read from a prompter.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 6, 2016

So there you have it: Even when Musk throws huge events to drop bombshells like the affordable Tesla Model 3, he’s doing it live, no teleprompter, no rehearsal. So keep that in mind next time you’re practicing your big PowerPoint presentation — real geniuses do it off the dome.

