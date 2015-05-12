Google CEO Larry Page says Elon Musk is 'kind of homeless' in Silicon Valley and sometimes asks if he can sleep over

REUTERS/Rebecca Cook Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk

Elon Musk may have a net worth upwards of $US13 billion, but he’s not above hitting up his friends to crash in their spare bedrooms.

Musk owns a $US17 million home in LA with gorgeous ocean views, but doesn’t have any property in Silicon Valley, where his company Tesla is based.

“He’s kind of homeless, which I think is sort of funny,” Google CEO Larry Page told Ashlee Vance for his soon-to-be-released book “Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future.“

When he visits every week, he sometimes pings Page, who owns a six bedroom home in Palo Alto, as well as a second eco-friendly mansion on the same property.

“He’ll email and say, ‘I don’t know where to stay tonight. Can I come over?'” Page says. “I haven’t given him a key or anything yet.”

You can read more nuggets from Vance’s book thanks to Matt McFarland at The Washington Post who put together a list of its top quotes.

NOW WATCH: 5 clever iPhone tricks only power users know about



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.