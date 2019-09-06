Elon Musk just slammed Porsche's new Tesla rival on Twitter

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Tesla CEOElon Musk tweeted about Porsche‘s Taycan Turbo electric sports car on Thursday, appearing to poke fun at the vehicle’s name.

“Um @Porsche, this word Turbo does not mean what you think it does,” Musk said.

Musk did not elaborate further, though he may have been referring to the Taycan Turbo’s 0 to 60 mph acceleration time or top speed.

Musk may have also been referring to turbochargers, which are added to internal-combustion engines to improve their efficiency by recycling exhaust gases.

Porsche did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

TeslaCEO Elon Musk tweeted about Porsche’s Taycan Turbo electric sports car on Thursday, appearing to poke fun at the vehicle’s name.

“Um @Porsche, this word Turbo does not mean what you think it does,” Musk said.

Musk did not elaborate further, though he may have been referring to the Taycan Turbo’s 0 to 60 mph acceleration time or top speed. Porsche unveiled the production version of the Taycan Turbo and its specs on Wednesday.

Read more:Apply here to attend IGNITION: Transportation, an event focused on the future of transportation, in San Francisco on October 22.

Musk may have also been referring to turbochargers, which are added to internal-combustion engines to improve their efficiency by recycling exhaust gases. A turbocharger would serve no purpose in an electric vehicle.

Porsche did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.



Read more:

Porsche’s $US153,510 electric sports car, the Taycan, is set to compete with Tesla’s Model S – here’s how they stack up



The performance trim for Tesla’s Model S sedan can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 2.4 seconds, while Porsche says the Taycan Turbo S can do the same in 2.6 seconds. The long-range trim for the Model S can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds, while the Taycan Turbo takes three seconds.

The Taycan Turbo and Turbo S both have top speeds of 161 mph. The performance trim for the Model S has a top speed of 163 mph, though its long-range trim has a top speed of 155 mph.

In 2018, Stefan Weckbach, Porsche’s head of electric vehicles, said the Taycan would be able to sustain high performance better than the Model S. The Taycan “will offer reproducible performance and a top speed which can be maintained for long periods,” he said.

Um @Porsche, this word Turbo does not mean what you think it does — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 5, 2019

Are you a current or former Tesla employee? Do you have an opinion about what it’s like to work there? Contact this reporter at [email protected].

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.