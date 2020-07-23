Elon Musk shares a rendering of what the Boring Company's tunnel staging area will eventually look like in Las Vegas

Ethan Miller/Getty Images) An aerial view shows the Las Vegas Convention Centre’s 1.4 million-square-foot expansion under construction amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on May 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Elon Musk shared a rendering of the Boring Company’s first project in Las Vegas.

The illustration shows Tesla cars in a waiting area next to two tunnels, presumably those it recently completed beneath the city’s convention centre.

He also doubled down on his perplexing theory of “individualized mass transit,” which appears to just be people in cars.

Elon Musk on Tuesday shared an illustration of the Boring Company’s first project in Las Vegas, showing a group of Teslas waiting to be whisked through tunnels in what the billionaire has perplexingly called “individualized mass transit.”

The project beneath Sin City’s convention centre, the company’s first, is nearing completion after the tunnelling company finished its two main bores in May. By next year, they will whisk attendees from one end of the complex to the other in Tesla vehicles, the company says.

At least two other casinos have voiced interest in also being connected to a network of tunnels sheltered from the desert heat. The Boring Company has even proposed a network that could eventually link the entire Strip with the airport and more.

But the idea of “individualized mass transit” doesn’t yet appear to differ in any meaningful way from highways, except that they’re underground. In late-night tweet storms and interviews, Musk has expounded on the idea that there is, in theory, no limit to the layers of underground roadways that can be built. That is, if someone can find a way to tunnel them more efficiently than in the past centuries of human innovation.

This is all better than highly efficient trains and buses, Musk has said, because true public transit “sucks.”

“Why do you want to get on something with a lot of other people,” he said in 2017, “that doesn’t leave where you want it to leave, doesn’t start where you want it to start, doesn’t end where you want it to end? And it doesn’t go all the time.”

