Elon Musk just declared that he's selling almost all his physical belongings and 'will own no house,' and that he thinks Tesla's stock price is 'too high'

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Elon musk announced Friday that he’s selling “almost all” his physical belongings.

The billionaire Tesla CEO tweeted that he “will own no house.” He currently owns at least seven houses worth over $US100 million total.

Musk also used Twitter to continue to rail against government shutdowns amid COVID-19, and added that he thinks the stock price of Tesla is “too high,” which appeared to trigger a selloff Friday morning.

He also said that he thinks the stock price of Tesla is "too high" – a tweet that was followed by a sharp drop in the share price of the electric car manufacturer. Tesla's stock was down 9.3% as of this writing.

I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

Musk owns at least seven lavish houses totalling over $US100 million dollars.

The announcement came amid a broader tweetstorm Friday morning. Musk, who’s known for his eccentric online presence, fired off a series of tweets in which he continued his weeks-long rant against government-enforced shutdowns surrounding COVID-19 outbreaks.

Now give people back their FREEDOM — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

Musk then proceeded to tweet lyrics from the national anthem.

Tesla’s Fremont, California factory has been forced to shut down due to San Francisco Bay Area stay-at-home orders. He railed against the shutdowns in a shareholder call earlier this week, calling the shutdown orders “fascist” in a rant that was abruptly cut off when the call was disconnected.

It’s not clear why Musk wants to sell almost all his physical belongings, or where he will live once he “owns no house.” A Tesla spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Musk has previously run afoul of the SEC for tweeting about Tesla shares. He settled an SEC lawsuit last year after tweeting that he was considering taking Tesla private at $US420 per share. As part of the settlement, Musk agreed not to send tweets that could potentially move Tesla’s stock price.

