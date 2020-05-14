Elon Musk is selling 5 more properties worth over $100 million, after tweeting earlier this month that he 'will own no house'

Diego Donamaria/Getty Images for SXSW Elon Musk speaks onstage at Elon Musk Answers Your Questions! during SXSW at ACL Live on March 11, 2018 in Austin, Texas.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk listed four more properties for sale on Wednesday, with a collective asking price of more than $US100 million.

Musk, worth more than $US38 billion, has pledged to “own no house.” He earlier listed two Bel Air Mansions for sale.

“People say, ‘Hey, billionaire, you’ve got all this stuff.’ Well, now I don’t have stuff,” Musk recently said in a podcast. “Now what are you going to do?”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk appears to be fulfilling a tweeted promise earlier in May to offload most of his real estate and ultimately “own no house.” He still has a net worth of some $US38 billion.

“I am selling almost all physical possessions,” Musk tweeted on May 1. “Will own no house.”

On Wednesday, Musk, who recently reopened his electric-car factory in defiance of a local California ordinance, listed four more Los Angeles-area properties as “for sale by owner,” Bloomberg reported. The real estate has a collective asking price of $US62.5 million.

Musk also listed a mansion in England for $US35 million.

The listings come days after the South African businessman began accepting offers on two Bel Air mansions. Their combined asking price: $US39.5 million.

As Musk recently explained on a podcast, “Possessions kind of weigh you down” – politically, he implied. “They’re kind of an attack vector, you know? People say, ‘Hey, billionaire, you’ve got all this stuff.’ Well, now I don’t have stuff. Now what are you going to do?”

