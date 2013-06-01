Elon Musk Says He Quit Mark Zuckerberg's PAC Because It Was Too Cynical

In an interview on CNBC this morning, Tesla CEO said he left Mark Zuckerberg’s political action committee, FWD.us, because the organisation became too cynical.



FWD.us has received a lot of heat recently because it has supported conservative causes like the Keystone pipeline.

In response, Musk and other influencers in the tech world like David Sacks have dropped support for FWD.us.

FWD.us is a PAC that wants to encourage immigration reform.

