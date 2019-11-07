Elon Musk says Tesla will unveil its 'Cybertruck' this month

Tesla A rendering of a pickup truck Tesla showed at an event. The company has not yet unveiled the final design for the truck.

Tesla will unveil its pickup truck, which CEO Elon Musk called the “Cybertruck,” on November 21 in Los Angeles, Musk tweeted on Tuesday.

Musk has said that, among Tesla‘s upcoming vehicles, he is most excited about the pickup truck.

Adding a pickup truck and another SUV, the Model Y, to its lineup will allow Tesla to capitalise on two vehicles types that comprise well over half of the US auto market and earn higher profit margins than sedans.

Musk has said the pickup truck will have “crazy” torque, two motors, all-wheel drive, and a suspension able to adjust to the load the vehicle is hauling.

“Cybertruck unveil on Nov 21 in LA near SpaceX rocket factory,” Musk said.

Musk has said that, among Tesla’s upcoming vehicles, he is most excited about the pickup truck. Tesla plans to roll out the pickup truck after its Model Y SUV, which is set to enter production next summer.

Adding a pickup truck and another SUV (after the Model X luxury SUV) to its lineup will allow Tesla to capitalise on two vehicles types that comprise well over half of the US auto market. SUVs and pickup trucks also earn higher profit margins for automakers than sedans, a dynamic that could help Tesla move toward consistent profitability, as the majority of its sales come from its Model 3 sedan. While Tesla has earned profits in three of the past five quarters, it has lost money in every full year since it was founded in 2003.

Musk has said Tesla’s pickup truck will start at under $US50,000 and have “crazy” torque, two motors, all-wheel drive, and a suspension able to adjust to the load the vehicle is hauling. He has also said it will have 360-degree cameras, sonar, and the ability to parallel park on its own. Musk’s goal is for Tesla’s pickup truck to outperform both a Ford F-150 pickup truck and Porsche 911 sports car.

In addition to the pickup truck and Model Y, Tesla is planning to make a Semi big-rig and a new version of its Roadster sports car.

Cybertruck unveil on Nov 21 in LA near SpaceX rocket factory — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2019

