Elon Musk says Tesla has not signed a contract with Hertz yet. Despite that, news of the order for 100,000 Teslas pumped up shares and Musk’s fortune.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Picture Alliance/Getty Images

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the electric vehicle company has not signed a contract with Hertz yet.

The car rental firm said last week it’s buying 100,000 Tesla vehicles.

News of the order sent Tesla’s shares soaring and made Musk the first person to be worth more than $US300 ($AU398) billion.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Monday night that the electric vehicle company has not signed a contact with Hertz yet – a week after the car rental company announced an order for 100,000 Teslas.

News of the order had sent Tesla stock soaring and made Musk the first person ever to be worth $US300 ($AU398) billion. He is now three times richer than Warren Buffet.

Musk was replying to a tweet from the “Tesla Silicon Valley Club” account which showed a chart of rising Tesla share prices. “Thank you @elonmusk” the tweet added.

In response, Musk said he would like to “emphasize that no contract has been signed yet.”

“Tesla has far more demand than production, therefore we will only sell cars to Hertz for the same margin as to consumers,” Musk added. “Hertz deal has zero effect on our economics.”

Musk said last week Tesla didn’t give Hertz a discount on its order.

Hertz and Tesla did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.