Elon Musk says he's going to address one of the biggest problems with electric cars today

One of the biggest problems with electric cars is “range anxiety,” which occurs when electric car owners worry that their car won’t be able to last until the next charge.

On Sunday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that he would address this problem in relation to Tesla’s Model S sedan at a press conference on Thursday.

Tesla press conf at 9am on Thurs. About to end range anxiety … via OTA software update. Affects entire Model S fleet.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 15, 2015

In terms of range anxiety, the Model S is already pretty solid.

The Model S comes in four variations, delivering ranges of between 208 and 270 miles per charge, according to Tesla. That is far better than the ranges of other electric vehicles on the market, most of which deliver ranges of less than 100 miles per charge.

And Tesla continues to expand its extensive network of supercharger stations, which provide free high-speed recharging to Tesla owners for life. As Tesla steadily fills the supercharger gaps, at least in the US, then range anxiety diminishes.

REUTERS/Stephen Lam Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk speaks next to the company’s newest Model S during the Model S Beta Event held at the Tesla factory in Fremont, California October 1, 2011. The Model S is the company’s first full-size electric sedan set for release in 2012.

The update could entail a number of things. For instance, it could better distribute the existing power in the Tesla Model S, or provide more accurate warning systems to quell driver concerns about existing limitations, or something else entirely.

In January, the company released a software update that made the Tesla’s top-of-the-line Model S, the P85D, significantly faster. And

Musk gave some more details on Tuesday:

But that’s not what I mean by addressing range anxiety

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 17, 2015

Musk has been criticised for tweeting out veiled announcements at odd hours and not quite delivering. We shall see!

Matthew Debord and Taylor Lorenz contributed to this report.

