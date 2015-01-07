ELON MUSK: Robots Aren't Going To Kill Us All ... Just Yet

Jewel Samad/AFP Elon Musk is worried about killer robots.

Elon Musk has held a public question and answer session on Reddit, sharing everything from his daily habits to his fear of killer robots.

In his Reddit AMA (ask me anything) session, Musk was asked whether he thinks the idea of the technological singularity is just “hype.”

Technological singularity is the idea that artificial intelligence will reach a point where robots are cleverer than humans and could control or even kill us.

Musk dismissed the idea that his fears of artificial intelligence are just hype, telling the Reddit commenter that “The timeframe is not immediate, but we should be concerned. There needs to be a lot more work on AI safety.”

But Musk showed that he isn’t worried about all robots, including a video of a cat in a shark costume riding a Roomba to make his point:

Billionaire Musk has often talked about his concerns over the advancement of artificial intelligence. He told a Vanity Fair conference that robots could delete humans like spam if they became too intelligent. When asked whether humanity could use SpaceX’s line of spaceships to escape killer robots, he said that it’s likely they would follow us in our escape from earth. And in November, Musk also posted (and quickly deleted) an online comment warning that killer robots could arrive within five years.

