People are roasting Elon Musk on Twitter after he tried to diss Porsche

- Elon Musk tweeted about Porsche’s Taycan Turbo electric sports car on Thursday, appearing to poke fun at the vehicle’s name.
- Other Twitter users were quick to point out that the Tesla CEO has his own history of using loose definitions, reminding him of instances like “funding secured” and “Autopilot.”
- See more of the new Porsche Taycan Turbo here.
Elon Musk’s attempt to poke fun at Porsche’s new Tesla-rivaling Taycan was met with some comedic backlash on Thursday.
“Um Porsche, this word Turbo does not mean what you think it does,” he tweeted, presumably referencing the fact that it’s impossible to turbocharge an electric car. Traditionally, turbo refers to “turbocharging” a car’s engine by forcing more air into the engine, allowing it to burn more fuel and therefore making it more powerful.
Um @Porsche, this word Turbo does not mean what you think it does
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 5, 2019
Musk, of course, has his own history with loose definitions of terms, and Twitter was quick to remind him of that. Within minutes, other users were reminding Musk of the “funding secured” tweets that landed Tesla in hot water with federal regulators last year.
https://twitter.com/ClarkDennisM/status/1169697311103975424?ref_src=twsrc^tfw
Then there are the other names of Tesla products that don’t exactly fit the dictionary definition.
Um @elonmusk this word supercharger does not mean what you think it does. https://t.co/Nr9sjCltMN https://t.co/XdhfgefknC
— Jonathan Gitlin (@drgitlin) September 5, 2019
Kinda like, "…profitable every quarter going forward."$TSLA https://t.co/Y6s4LkPoPU
— HOARY MARMOT, STOCK TRADER EXTRAORDINAIRE (@mydoghasagun) September 5, 2019
how's work on Starship going https://t.co/th5yUol6um
— Crewman Number Guy (@Atrios) September 5, 2019
They should have used supercharger or maybe autopilot. https://t.co/3yv2ak3Qg7
— Bozi Tatarevic (@hoonable) September 5, 2019
'Later this year' https://t.co/z6JQkwST2O
— Benedict Evans (@benedictevans) September 5, 2019
Autopilot https://t.co/1JLt3qc4ZW
— Peter Campbell (@Petercampbell1) September 5, 2019
