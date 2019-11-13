Elon Musk just revealed the location of Tesla's next factory

- Tesla‘s next factory will be located near Berlin, Germany, CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday during an award show hosted by the German automotive publication Auto Bild.
- The European factory would be Tesla‘s fourth, following facilities in Nevada, California, New York, and China.
- In October, Tesla said it expects to make both its Model 3 sedan and upcoming Model Y SUV at its European factory, which will begin production in 2021.
- Tesla will also build an engineering and design facility in Berlin, Musk said.
- Sign up for Business Insider’s transportation newsletter, Shifting Gears, to get more stories like this in your inbox.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Tesla’s next factory will be located near Berlin, Germany, CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday during an award show hosted by the German automotive publication Auto Bild.
The European factory would be Tesla’s fourth, following facilities in Nevada, California, New York, and China. Musk said part of Tesla’s decision to place its European factory in Germany stemmed from Germany’s history of high-quality vehicle engineering.
Tesla will also build an engineering and design facility in Berlin, Musk said, adding via tweet shortly after his appearance:“GIGA BERLIN.”
In October, Tesla said it expects to make both its Model 3 sedan and upcoming Model Y SUV at its European factory, which will begin production in 2021. The company has also said that all future factories will make both vehicles and batteries.
Tesla began trial production at its Shanghai factory in October and expects to start making vehicles intended for customers at the facility before the end of this year. Building factories outside of the US is a major piece of Tesla’s plan to grow into a mass-market automaker, as doing so will both expand Tesla’s production capabilities and decrease shipping costs to international customers.
Tesla has said that its Fremont, California, factory can make up to 440,000 vehicles each year, but the company hopes to one day make one million vehicles per year.
Are you a current or former Tesla employee? Do you have an opinion about what it’s like to work there? Contact this reporter at [email protected]. You can ask for more secure methods of communication, like Signal or ProtonMail, by email or Twitter direct message.
- Read more:
- Elon Musk is doubling down on China as car sales plummet and electric-vehicle subsidies are slashed
- A Tesla Gigafactory worker got part of his finger cut off. The company reportedly failed to tell regulators about it.
- Tesla’s setting up for a strong 2020 that could send the stock to an all time high, according to Jefferies
- Tesla short-sellers have swung back to the SolarCity side of the business. Here’s why.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.