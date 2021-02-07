Elon Musk offers a glimpse into fatherhood by posting a picture with his son, X AE A-XII

Axel Springer Elon Musk.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted a picture with his son X AE A-XII on Saturday.

In the photo, Musk can be seen speaking on the phone while his son grabs him by the shirt.

Musk and girlfriend Grimes welcomed their son into the world on May 4 last year.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk offered a rare glimpse into his personal life by posting a picture of him with his son, X AE A-XII on Saturday.

In the picture, captioned “The Second Last Kingdom,” Musk can be seen speaking on the phone while the 9-month-old X AE A-XII grabs him by the shirt.

The caption is a reference to the British Netflix show “The Last Kingdom,” which is a historical fiction series about Vikings set in 866 B.C.

Just last week, Musk’s girlfriend, Claire Boucher â€” who is also known to her fans as Grimes â€” posted a picture of X AE A-XII’s first haircut on her Instagram Stories, citing the Netflix show.

In the picture, she showed herself crafting a little mohawk for the couple’s son as he sits in the bathtub. “Not sure this haircut went well but he’s Viking now,” she wrote, alongside an emoji of a sword, according to Vanity Fair.

“Haircut inspired by the last kingdom on Netflix, which is a masterpiece,” she later added.

The Second Last Kingdom pic.twitter.com/Je4EI88HmV — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2021

The famous couple welcomed their son into the world on May 4 last year.

They gave their child the unusual name of X AE A-XII â€” an announcement that spurred a lot of confusion and a deluge of memes.

Musk is currently the second-richest man in the world behind Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, according to Forbes. He has a net worth of more than $US184 billion.

