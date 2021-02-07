Elon Musk offers a glimpse into fatherhood by posting a picture with his son, X AE A-XII

- Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted a picture with his son X AE A-XII on Saturday.
- In the photo, Musk can be seen speaking on the phone while his son grabs him by the shirt.
- Musk and girlfriend Grimes welcomed their son into the world on May 4 last year.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk offered a rare glimpse into his personal life by posting a picture of him with his son, X AE A-XII on Saturday.
In the picture, captioned “The Second Last Kingdom,” Musk can be seen speaking on the phone while the 9-month-old X AE A-XII grabs him by the shirt.
The caption is a reference to the British Netflix show “The Last Kingdom,” which is a historical fiction series about Vikings set in 866 B.C.
Just last week, Musk’s girlfriend, Claire Boucher â€” who is also known to her fans as Grimes â€” posted a picture of X AE A-XII’s first haircut on her Instagram Stories, citing the Netflix show.
In the picture, she showed herself crafting a little mohawk for the couple’s son as he sits in the bathtub. “Not sure this haircut went well but he’s Viking now,” she wrote, alongside an emoji of a sword, according to Vanity Fair.
“Haircut inspired by the last kingdom on Netflix, which is a masterpiece,” she later added.
The Second Last Kingdom pic.twitter.com/Je4EI88HmV
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2021
The famous couple welcomed their son into the world on May 4 last year.
They gave their child the unusual name of X AE A-XII â€” an announcement that spurred a lot of confusion and a deluge of memes.
Musk is currently the second-richest man in the world behind Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, according to Forbes. He has a net worth of more than $US184 billion.
