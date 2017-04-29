Here's a visualisation of Elon Musk's tunnelling project that could change transportation forever

Elon Musk has revealed how he wants his new tunnelling venture, “The Boring Company” to work.

It’s being led by Steve Davis, a SpaceX engineer. It would use an electric skate to propel cars up to 130 MPH. The tunnels could be up to 30 layers deep. Enough to get from Westwood to Los Angeles in just 5 minutes.

Original reporting by Danielle Muoio

