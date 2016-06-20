Elon Musk had a hilarious response when his cousin asked for a Tesla discount

Look, I’ll be honest — if I had Elon Musk as a family member I’d hit him up for a Tesla.

So it only makes sense that Lyndon Rive, SolarCity CEO and Musk’s cousin, figured it was worth asking Musk for a discount on a Tesla. (Musk is also chairman of SolarCity.)

But when Rive finally got around to asking Musk for the discount, he was met with a pretty funny burn.

“I asked, ‘Elon, hey can I have a family discount’ and his answer is, ‘Yeah absolutely. Go to TeslaMotor.com, buy the car online, and the price you see there is the family discount,'” Rive told Tech Insider. “Everyone gets a family discount.”

So there you have it: Musk does not believe in preferential treatment for family members.

“I give Elon credit beyond the fact of being the best entrepreneur in the world, he treats everyone the same. Everyone. There’s no nepotism at all,” Rive said.

Not that the lack of a discount deterred Rive at all. Rive has a Model S and his wife has a Model X, he said.

As for how Rive feels about Musk’s snarky reply?

“It’s totally fair,” Rive said. “For the amount of car you’re getting, it’s a totally fair price.”

